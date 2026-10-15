Earth Sues Ex-CEO Over Walmart Business, Arbitration
By Jarek Rutz ( October 15, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Earth Enterprises Inc. and two affiliated investment entities have sued former company chief Philippe Meynard in the Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to block him from expanding a Massachusetts arbitration while also accusing him of hiding the loss of Walmart business before a 2021 sale and later putting his own interests ahead of Earth Enterprises. ...
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