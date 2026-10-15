Music Companies Fight To Continue Influencer Ad Claims
By Adam Lidgett ( October 15, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A group of Warner Music-affiliated record labels and publishers have urged an Ohio federal judge to keep alive copyright claims accusing DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc. of profiting from unlicensed music in influencer marketing campaigns....
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