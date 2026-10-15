Eliot Spitzer Co. Accused Of Rent Overcharges In Brooklyn
By Isaac Monterose ( October 15, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of current and former Brooklyn tenants accused a company connected to former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer of defrauding a state tax exemption program in order to illegally overcharge them for their rent-stabilized homes....
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