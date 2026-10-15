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DOJ Defends Government-Funded Trump Ad Campaign

By Jared Foretek ( October 15, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined to immediately join a New York federal court in blocking the Trump administration's government-funded campaign-style ads from airing after a Justice Department attorney said the campaign was over, but appeared to agree with a Democratic National Committee attorney who called the ads propaganda and not public service announcements as the government has claimed....

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