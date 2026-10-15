Ex-FBI Agents Claim Trump's Vendetta Led To Firings
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 15, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Ex-FBI agents and analysts who investigated President Donald Trump's retention of classified documents sued FBI Director Kash Patel in D.C. federal court Thursday, alleging Patel unconstitutionally fired them after a video of him drinking went viral to get back in Trump's good graces and "to satisfy the president's personal vendetta."...
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