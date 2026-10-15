Naftogaz Hit With Dutch Setback Over $4.2B Russia Award

By Caroline Simson ( October 15, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Dutch appeals court has ruled that a $4.2 billion arbitral award issued to Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company after Russia seized its Crimean assets "must be" partially set aside, according to documents filed in federal court Thursday....
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