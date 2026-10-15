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Fla. Body Armor Dealer On The Hook For $7M, Ukraine Says

By Joyce Hanson ( October 15, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Ukraine's Defense Ministry petitioned a Florida federal court to enforce an approximately $7 million arbitral award it won against a body armor dealer on claims that some units in a shipment turned out to be defective and did not pass ballistic testing....

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