Redfin Hit With Breach Suit Over Hacked Worker, User Data

By Ben Adlin ( October 15, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A former Redfin Corp. employee filed a proposed nationwide class action against the real estate listings company Wednesday, accusing it of failing to meet "even the most basic requirements of cybersecurity" to protect workers' and customers' personal information from hackers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.