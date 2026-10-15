Dems Want FTC To Investigate Online Homebuying Industry
By Isaac Monterose ( October 15, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Democratic U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren asked the Federal Trade Commission Thursday to conduct an antitrust investigation into the "anticompetitive and deceptive practices" of the country's online homebuying industry, saying that the FTC needs to employ "every enforcement tool available to restore competition to the entire online real estate marketplace."...
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