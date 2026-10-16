FCC Eyes 'All Options' As 5th Circ. Orders Subsidy Fee Redo
By Christopher Cole ( October 16, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Friday it was exploring all options for managing the $9 billion Universal Service Fund after a Fifth Circuit panel ruled the FCC lacked authority to create the funds' private oversight company....
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