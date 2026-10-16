DHS Could Scrap IT Contract Under Trump Order, Judge Says

By Ganesh Setty ( October 16, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims found no evidence that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security canceled a $10 billion IT services procurement because of various bid protests, ruling that DHS' compliance with an executive order provided a sufficient basis for doing so....
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