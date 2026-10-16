Extreme Networks Inks $51M Deal In Investors' Sales Dip Suit
By Sydney Price ( October 16, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Software company Extreme Networks said Friday it has reached a $51 million settlement with its shareholders to end their claims that the company misled them about its financial prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic....
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