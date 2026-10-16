5th Circ. Revives Snapper Switch Suit Against Upscale Resto
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 16, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit Friday revived a proposed class action that accused a historic fine-dining Mississippi restaurant of scheming to sell inexpensive foreign fish while pricing them as more expensive premium local fish, saying in a published opinion that a diner plausibly alleged the fish mislabeling was "widespread and routine."...
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