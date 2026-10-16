Texas Court Tosses $60M Security Guard Scuffle Verdict
By Spencer Brewer ( October 16, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court Friday tossed a roughly $60 million verdict and castigated the trial court for creating a record "rife with error" after the lower court wrongly included several corporate entities in a judgment relating to a scuffle between a security guard and a patron....
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