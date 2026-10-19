SEC Says Ex-CEO's Hidden Stock Trades Are 'Undisputed'

By Sydney Price ( October 19, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a New York federal court for a partial early win in its suit against the former CEO of a fintech firm it claims made secretive purchases of his own company's stock in order to inflate the price, saying he "undisputedly" failed to file certain required disclosure documents....
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