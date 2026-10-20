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Expert Analysis

A Nuanced Reading Of DOL's Mental Health Parity Guidance

By Gabrielle Fox, Jennifer Rigterink and Robert Projansky ( October 20, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 8, the U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration released two pieces of guidance on the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act that, when read together, send a more nuanced message than either does on its own....

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