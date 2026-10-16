2nd Circ. Denies Rehearing In Tylenol Autism Suits
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 16, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday denied a bid by Tylenol maker Kenvue and several retailers to reconsider its ruling that a district court improperly excluded expert testimony for plaintiffs who claim prenatal exposure to the over-the-counter pain reliever causes autism and ADHD....
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