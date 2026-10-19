CPSC Seeks Toss Of Baby Sleep Sack Maker's $90M Suit
By Emily Field ( October 19, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday told a California federal court that a $90 million suit filed by baby sleep sack maker Dreamland Baby Co. over comments made by Richard Trumka Jr., former commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission over weighted baby sleep products should be tossed since the statements were true and made without malice....
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