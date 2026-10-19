Amazon Union Pans Co.'s Case In 5th Circ. Election Challenge

By Braden Campbell ( October 19, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Amazon's challenge to the National Labor Relations Board's order to bargain with workers at a Staten Island warehouse relies on "extraordinarily strained readings of the board's decision" to reject its objections to an election the union won handily, the Teamsters told the Fifth Circuit....
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