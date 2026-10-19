Puerto Rico Towns Say Climate Suit Deadline Creates 'Trap'
By Keith Goldberg ( October 19, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico municipalities have told the First Circuit that a lower court dismissing as untimely their antitrust and racketeering lawsuit saying energy companies concealed the climate change dangers of fossil fuel products "presents a trap" for any such claims....
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