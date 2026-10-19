Tyson Must Face Turkey Buyers' Claims In Price-Fixing Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 19, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday issued a sweeping summary judgment order in antitrust litigation over price-fixing allegations against turkey producers and a data collection company, ruling that direct-action plaintiffs can take some claims against Tyson and another company to trial while granting summary judgment to other defendants....
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