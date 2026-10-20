Dissecting Dodd's, Gensler's Prediction Market Amicus Briefs

By Trace Schmeltz ( October 20, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 8, former Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler filed separate amicus briefs supporting New Jersey's Sept. 2 petition for U.S. Supreme Court review of KalshiEx LLC v. Flaherty.[1]...
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