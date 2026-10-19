Paul Hastings Adds 3 Litigators In Calif. From Sheppard Mullin
By Rose Krebs ( October 19, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP announced Monday that it has added three partners in California from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP to bolster its litigation practice and capacity to handle consumer class actions and other matters....
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