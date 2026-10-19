Calif. Appeals Court Revives Claims In Northrop Wage Row

By Katherine Smith ( October 19, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has partially reopened a former employee's suit alleging that Northrop Grumman illegally issued multiple wage statements per pay period to some of its workers, ruling that a trial court must decide if the company's actions were in good faith before it can award damages....
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