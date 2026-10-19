Hain Celestial Faces Bid To Revive Baby Food Labeling Case

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 19, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- California parents urged a Ninth Circuit panel on Monday to revive unfair competition claims against Hain Celestial, saying its baby and toddler food products violate an FDA rule by posting nutrient labels on food intended for children under the age of two, thereby causing consumers to overpay for the products....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.