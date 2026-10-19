Insurers Want Unadmitted Report Axed From McCarter Brief

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 19, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers urged a Connecticut state judge Monday to order McCarter & English LLP to file a substituted post-trial brief in a more than $20 million malpractice case over commercial loan transactions, arguing the firm improperly quoted a report never admitted into evidence at trial this summer....
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