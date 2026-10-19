Biz Groups Back Health System's Win In 401(k) Forfeiture Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( October 19, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an employee benefit administrator trade group backed a Louisiana healthcare system's win over a lawsuit challenging its use of forfeited 401(k) funds to cover employer contributions, telling the Fifth Circuit that federal regulations have greenlighted the practice for decades....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.