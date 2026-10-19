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Ex-NYC Pol Denies Bribery Charges As Corruption Trial Opens

By Frank G. Runyeon ( October 19, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Eric Ulrich, former commissioner of the New York City Department of Buildings, told a state judge Monday that prosecutors wrongly branded his long-standing borrowing from "friends and confidants" as bribery at the outset of the first corruption trial of a former official in Mayor Eric Adams' administration....

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