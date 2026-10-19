Calif. ICE Enforcement Docs Stay Out Of Ill. Suit, For Now
By Lauraann Wood ( October 19, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge handling a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's border patrol deployment during "Operation Midway Blitz" said Monday she won't let the state pursue records the government produced in California arrest-tactic litigation until she issues her impending dismissal ruling....
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