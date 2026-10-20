Florida Board Must Testify In Book Ban Suit, 11th Circ. Says
By Craig Clough ( October 20, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel held Monday that current and former Florida school board members cannot invoke legislative privilege to avoid testifying about why they removed specific library books, finding that the privilege protects their adoption of book removal policies but not the decisions applying those policies to particular titles....
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