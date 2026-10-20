Justices Want Pensioners' Input On Southern Co. Petition

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 20, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked Southern Co. pension plan participants to weigh in on their employer's petition for review of an Eleventh Circuit decision that revived their proposed class action alleging outdated life expectancy data caused them to lose out on benefits, indicating the justices' possible interest in the case....
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