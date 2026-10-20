Mariah Carey Defeats Brother's $20M Memoir Defamation Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( October 20, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has thrown out Mariah Carey's brother's $20 million defamation suit claiming his sister defamed him in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," ruling that he hasn't adequately alleged she knowingly or recklessly made false statements about him....
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