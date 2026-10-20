Google Makes Last DC Circ. Push Against DOJ's Search Win

By Bryan Koenig ( October 20, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Google took one final swing Monday at upending a D.C. federal judge's rulings faulting it for monopolizing online search and forcing it to prop up search engine rivals with data and syndicated results, telling the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Department of Justice's case targets earned market dominance....
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