The Future Of PCAOB Enforcement After Post-Jarkesy Win

By Mike Plotnick ( October 26, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 30, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decided Doe v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in favor of the PCAOB, denying the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment and granting the board's cross-motion. The case arose out of separate PCAOB disciplinary proceedings against two anonymous auditors....
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