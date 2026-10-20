AI Plate Readers Don't Violate Driver Privacy, Tech Co. Argues
By Jonathan Capriel ( October 20, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Fleet management company Motive Technologies Inc. has asked a California federal court to end a proposed class action alleging it violated state privacy laws by secretly running a nationwide license plate surveillance network through its artificial intelligence-powered software, arguing there is no expectation of privacy on public roads....
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