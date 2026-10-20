Staffing App Will Pay $2.3M, Treat Drivers As Employees

By MJ Koo ( October 20, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A gig staffing company has agreed to pay $2.3 million and treat all its California workers as employees to end San Francisco's lawsuit in state court claiming it wrongly labeled delivery drivers as independent contractors, the city's top lawyer announced Tuesday....
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