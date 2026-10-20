NJ Panel Revives Hill Wallack Malpractice Suit

By Rose Krebs ( October 20, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that a trial court must rethink its dismissal of a suit accusing Hill Wallack LLP of mishandling the defense of a family facing labor trafficking allegations, saying a more detailed record is needed to establish whether discovery responses were deficient....
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