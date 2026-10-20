GOP States Back Trump Bid To Limit Immigrant Habeas
By Britain Eakin ( October 20, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Iowa and 21 other Republican-led states urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to grant the Trump administration's petition to review whether district courts have authority over habeas petitions from noncitizens challenging their detention....
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