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5th Circ. Finds Afghan Educator Didn't Show Torture Risk

By Elaine Briseño ( October 21, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit let stand deportation orders for a former Afghan education official beaten by the Taliban after he protested the closure of girls' schools, finding the evidence did not support he would likely face torture if he returned....

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