Mass. High Court Raises Bar For Trade Secret Injunctions

By Gregory Bombard ( October 28, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 14, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court held in Daikin Applied Americas Inc. v. Russo, that a trade secret plaintiff that shows a likelihood of success on the merits is not entitled to an automatic presumption of irreparable harm when seeking a preliminary injunction. The court held that, even with a strong liability case, the plaintiff must still prove irreparable harm under ordinary equitable principles....
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