Italian Winery Asks Justices To Revive TM Victory

By Elliot Weld ( October 21, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- An Italian winery has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to restore a trademark infringement ruling it won in New York federal court that was later overturned by the Second Circuit, saying the circuit had misapplied the justices' guidance for finding trademark preclusion....
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