OnlyFans Auto-Renew Suit Belongs In Calif., Not England

By Lauren Berg ( October 20, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action alleging OnlyFans' parent company used unlawful subscription auto-renewals does not belong in the United Kingdom, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that pushing the case to an English court would "substantially diminish" Golden State residents' right to bring consumer class actions....
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