How NRC's New Rules Alter Foreign-Financed Reactor Deals

By J. Brin Gibson ( October 22, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Data centers need power around the clock, and their builders have turned to small reactors. Google will buy up to 500 megawatts from a fleet of them, and Amazon and Meta have nuclear deals of their own. Much of the money will not be American....
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