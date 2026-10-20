Meta Glasses Record Convos Without Being Asked, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 20, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms' artificial intelligence glasses are secretly listening in on people's conversations, according to a user who has alleged in a putative class action filed in California federal court that his glasses recorded several of his communications despite him not saying the smart glasses' trigger words....
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