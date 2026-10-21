Ex-Holtec CFO Wins $2.1M Verdict On Whistleblower Claim
By George Woolston ( October 21, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state jury on Wednesday found that nuclear services company Holtec International violated the state's whistleblower law when it fired its chief financial officer days after he objected to what he believed were false and misleading statements in a document meant for a potential investor, awarding him $2.1 million in economic damages....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.