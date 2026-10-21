Data Center Co. Looks To Toss Investors' Gas Wells Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( October 21, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A data center infrastructure company told a Texas federal court to toss a proposed securities fraud class action that accused the company of damaging its stock value because of a hidden gas well transfer deal and a fraud lawsuit filed by New Mexico....
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