Equatorial Guinea Hit With $123M Award Suit
By Caroline Simson ( October 23, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Moroccan project management and real estate company is urging a D.C. federal court to enforce a November 2025 arbitral award now worth around $123 million against Equatorial Guinea that followed a dispute stemming from a soured housing project....
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