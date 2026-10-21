FCC Member Sees Satellite Spectrum Policy Advancing Fast
By Christopher Cole ( October 21, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A member of the Federal Communications Commission told a global gathering of telecom leaders that the U.S. will pursue policies on multiple fronts to make sure the booming satellite industry has abundant spectrum....
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