Officer's Estate Blames Cancer On Philly Arsenal Pollution

By Matthew Santoni ( October 21, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The estate of a former Philadelphia Police narcotics officer says the redevelopment of the former Frankford Arsenal into offices and condos exposed him to carcinogenic pollution left over from the property's decades developing munitions, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.