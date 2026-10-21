United Rentals Hit With ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Forfeitures
By Brian Steele ( October 21, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in Connecticut federal court accuses United Rentals (North America) Inc. of violating the federal retirement security act by shifting nearly $8.7 million in 401(k) expenses to plan members while using $14.3 million in forfeitures to offset its own contributions....
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